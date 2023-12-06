Two pedestrians in life-threatening condition after separate collisions in Oshawa and Whitby

Two pedestrians have been critically injured after they were struck by vehicles in separate incidents in Oshawa and Whitby Wednesday afternoon.

At around 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Rossland Road West and Thornton Road North in Oshawa.

A pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto in life-threatening condition, Durham Regional Police said.

Twenty minutes later, police responded to the intersection of Thickson Road South and Applewood Avenue in Whitby after another pedestrian was struck.

Police said the victim’s injuries were also life-threatening.

The drivers involved in the two incidents remained on the scene, police said.