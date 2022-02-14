One person in serious condition after shooting at Toronto high school

Police say that one person has serious injuries after a shooting inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.

It happened at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate, which is near Midland and Lawrence avenues.

The Toronto District School Board says that the shooting occurred “shortly after dismissal.”

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, however.

“At this point in time, we do not have many details but are working closely with police who now at school,” the board said in a message posted to Twitter.

Police have only released limited details about the shooting so far but did say that a male victim was found with a gunshot wound and that their injuries “appear serious.”

They say that the school has been placed under a lockdown for the time being.

Toronto Police are currently investigating a shooting at David and Mary Thomson CI that occurred shortly after dismissal.



At this point in time, we do not have many details but are working closely with police who now at school.