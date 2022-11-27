One person in serious condition and multiple people injured in Bayfield Street crash

Barrie police say one person is in hospital and multiple people are injured following a late-night crash on Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of Bayfield Street and Livingstone Street at around 9:25 p.m.

Officers say two vehicles were involved in the crash that sent one person to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police say multiple people were also injured in the crash.

Investigators shut down Bayfield Street for cleanup until 2 a.m. on Sunday.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.