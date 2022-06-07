Arrests made in Barrie shooting after victim suffers critical injuries

One man is in critical condition, and two others are in police custody following a shooting in Barrie.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday evening at a house on Country Lane near Mapleview Drive East in the city's south end.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was rushed to the local hospital with a gunshot wound. He has since been airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police quickly surrounded the home with yellow tape as officers investigated the situation.

It's unclear if the victim and the suspects knew each other, but police say they believe this to be an isolated incident.

They say there is no threat to public safety, and there are no other suspects.

This is a developing story.