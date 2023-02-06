One person injured after Cambridge crash involving tractor-trailer

A 32-year-old from Cambridge has life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a car and a tractor-trailer, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Monday, around 6:45 p.m., OPP said in a tweet the collision was on Dundas Street in Cambridge.

The street was closed between Morrison Road and Shadywood Lane.

Photos included in the tweet from OPP show both vehicles appearing to have sustained serious damage.

The car appears to have suffered extensive damage to the front end with the hood peeled back, the front tires are heavily damaged and parts of the vehicle are scattered into a nearby snowbank.

There is no word from officials on the cause of the crash.

