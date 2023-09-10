One person injured after dirt bike crash in Tiny Township

One person is in hospital after a dirt bike crash in Tiny Township on Sunday.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Tiny Concession 4 and Simcoe Road 6 in the Township of Tiny.

Police say witnesses offered assistance until officers and paramedics arrived at the scene.

The driver of the dirt bike was airlifted by ORNGE air ambulance to a Toronto Trauma centre with serious injuries.

Tiny Concession 4 and Simcoe Road 6 remain open as police investigate.