One person injured after morning shooting in Etobicoke

One person has been injured after a shooting in Etobicoke Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Brown’s Line after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

Toronto police say that a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to paramedics, a man believed to be in his 20s was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Officers say they have located several shell casings in the area.

Nearby roads have been closed while police investigate the incident.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Lake Shore Blvd & Brown's Line

- police o/s

- confirmed shooting

- officers have located a man suffering from a gunshot wound

- @TorontoMedics o/s - tending to the patient

- info that shooter was in a vehicle, possible drive-by

- will update#GO810597

^al

THis is a developing news story. More to come.