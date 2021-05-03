One person injured after morning shooting in Etobicoke
One person has been injured after a shooting in Etobicoke Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Brown’s Line after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.
Toronto police say that a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to paramedics, a man believed to be in his 20s was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Officers say they have located several shell casings in the area.
Nearby roads have been closed while police investigate the incident.
