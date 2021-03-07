One person suffered minor injuries after a stabbing in Guelph on Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened on Willow Road at around 9:20. That's when someone called police about a dispute at a home in the area.

According to a news release, a verbal disagreement between two people escalated, eventually resulting in one of them pulling out an edged weapon and stabbing the other.

The victim, 33, was taken to hospital and got stiches to close the wound.

Police found the accused, 25, in the area of the incident and arrested him. They recovered a folding knife in the process.

Officers charged him with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was also charged with four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing, which was scheduled for Sunday.