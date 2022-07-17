One person injured during shooting in downtown Windsor

Windsor police are investigating a shooting downtown in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue, near Chatham Street.

Police responded to shots fired around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

One person was injured and another is currently in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested, but police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check for possible footage that may help with the investigation.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE

