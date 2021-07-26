One person injured following shooting in Old East Village Sunday night

A 27-year-old man in hospital after a shooting in the Old East Village Sunday night.

London police say the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the corner of Dundas Street and English Street just before 9:30 p.m.

"About 9:20 p.m. this evening, members of the London Police Service were dispatched to attend at Dundas Street and English street for a report of the shooting that had just taken place, officers arrived on scene and located a victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," says Const. Travis Buckle.

The victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they will release more information once it becomes available.