One person injured in collision on Sideroad 5 in Bradford

Police closed a section of Sideroad 5 in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Tuesday morning for a collision that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one coming to rest on its side.

Air ambulance ORNGE was called to transport one patient to Sunnybrook Hospital with what was later determined to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Two others were taken to Alliston Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Sideroad 5 between Lines 10 and 11 were closed, along with Line 11 west of Highway 27 for the investigation.

The area has since reopened.