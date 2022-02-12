One person injured in crash near Elmira
One person was taken to hospital after a serious crash near Elmira on Saturday.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about the incident on Floradale Road just after 6 p.m., showing a picture of a single vehicle flipped upside down in a roadside ditch.
TSU officers on Floradale Road for serious collision. Roadway closed at Listowel Road for the next few hours.
Please remember to drive accordingly to road and weather conditions. @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/qY5AP5ZGv4
Paramedics told CTV News one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No information has been released on the cause of the crash, but paramedics said the road was covered in ice when crews arrived to the scene and police warned motorist in the area to drive according to weather and road conditions.
Floradale Road was closed between Listowel Road and Line 85 while police investigated the scene.
ROAD CLOSURE: FLORADALE RD closed between Listowel Rd and Line 85 for a police investigation. Please find an alternate route and avoid the area. Thank you.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 12, 2022
-
'Keep those protections in place': Students no longer require masks in classrooms starting MondayAs part of the provincial government’s plan to begin lifting health mandates, students will no longer be required to wear masks in classrooms starting on Monday.
-
Ambassador Bridge reopens, Sunday eveningThe Ambassador Bridge has fully reopened following a the week long closure caused by the border blockades.
-
2 suspects sought after one person stabbed in MississaugaOne person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed in Mississauga, Peel police say.
-
Edmonton’s Sikh Community gives back on Valentines DayA Local organization Sungat Youth is partnering up with the World Sikh Organization of Canada to show some love to one local women’s shelter and raise awareness toward gender-based violence.
-
Surrey RCMP investigating alleged assaults on officers, motor vehicle violations in border clashMounties in Surrey are in the process of gathering evidence against a number of people they allege assaulted officers, as well as the registered owners of vehicles they say broke past their barricades and violated the Motor Vehicle Act in other ways.
-
Same man suspected of 3 break-ins in 23 hours in Kelowna neighbourhood, RCMP sayMounties are warning residents of a Kelowna neighbourhood after a series of break-ins involving the same suspect over the course of less than 24 hours this weekend.
-
'Childhood dream'; Kristen Bujnowski of Mt. Brydges, Ont. ready to make Olympic DebutFrom a family farm in Mt. Brydges, Ont. to the Olympic Village in Beijing, China, it's been quite the ride for Kristen Bujnowski.
-
Businesses cautiously optimistic restrictions will ease in B.C.Liting Chan’s cooler in her Burnaby warehouse is filled with blush, white and red roses for a wedding ceremony this weekend and a proposal Monday. After that, it’s unclear when business will pick up again.
-
Cooler, more seasonal temperatures aheadThe new week begins with daytime temperatures closer to seasonal.