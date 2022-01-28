One person injured in crash on Hwy 26 east of Stayner

One person has been injured following a collision east of Stayner Friday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 26 near Strongville Road. According to fire officials, an extrication was involved. Crews also had to contend with a vehicle on fire.

P1, R1, P3 have cleared a serious mvc involving extrication and a vehicle fire on Hwy 26 at Strongville Rd. Strong work by P1 controlling the fire, timely extrication by R1 and great support ops by P3. 26 will remain closed. pic.twitter.com/JLpYfy6RXB

Crews tell CTV News one person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

COLLISION: #Hwy26 east of #Stayner #SprinwaterTwp: the road is closed in both directions between Rainbow Valley Rd and Richardson Rd following a collision. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. Updates will be provided as they become available. ^nk

Highway 26 was closed between Rainbow Valley Road and Richardson Road as emergency crews worked to clean up the scene and conduct an investigation into the cause.