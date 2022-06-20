One person injured in Elgin Street fire

One person was injured in a two-alarm fire on Elgin Street late Sunday night.

The fire broke out on the third floor of a building between Gladstone Avenue and McLeod Street just before 11 p.m.

A second alarm was declared when crews discoverd the fire had spread to the ceiling space.

The fire was declared under control just before 12:20. Paramedics treated a man in his 50s for burns to his hands.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the blaze.