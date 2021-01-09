Gatineau fire officials say one person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire late Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a three-unit apartment building on rue Charlevoix in the Hull Sector at around 10:26 a.m. Saturday. Thick, black smoke was coming from an apartment on the second floor.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to one unit, but it also damaged the roof. Two people will be displaced.

The fire did an estimated $112,000 in damage.

The blaze was under control in about an hour. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.