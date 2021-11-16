iHeartRadio

One person injured in multi-vehicle crash in Barrie

image.jpg

A multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sent one person to the hospital.

The four-vehicle crash happened on Essa Road near Fairview Road in front of the Barrie Curling Club on Tuesday evening.

Paramedics say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

