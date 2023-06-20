iHeartRadio

One person injured in shooting in Britannia Heights neighbourhood


Ottawa police are investigating a shooting on Penny Drive that sent one person to hospital on Monday, June 19, 2023. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting in the Britannia Heights neighbourhood, near Bayshore.

Police said it happened at around 5:45 p.m. Monday on Penny Drive.

One person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No other details about the victim have been released.

Ottawa police have not announced any details about arrests or suspects.

The guns and gangs unit is leading the investigation.

