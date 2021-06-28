One person injured in shooting on roadway in Brampton, Ont.

One person was seriously injured during a shooting on the northwestern edge of Brampton late on Sunday night, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the corner of Dixie and Mayfield roads at 11:35 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting.

A victim was reportedly riding in a vehicle along Dixie Road between Countryside and Sandalwood drives when they were fired upon.

Emergency crews met the victim at a sports complex parking lot where they were transferred to an ambulance.

They are now in stable condition in a Toronto hospital trauma centre.

Police searched Dixie Road between Countryside and Sandwood drives for evidence.

No suspect information was made available.