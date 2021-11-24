One person injured in Spence neighbourhood altercation
CTV News Winnipeg
Tim Salzen
Winnipeg police say an assault in the Spence neighbourhood Tuesday evening left one person injured.
Major Crimes is investigating the incident in which, according to a police spokesperson, several people in a house in the 500 block of Maryland St. became involved in an altercation.
Police say the incident left one person with minor injuries, which did not require transport to hospital.
Images taken at the scene Tuesday evening by CTV News showed police tape strung across a sidewalk to a home on the east side of Maryland Street, and several police vehicles parked nearby.
No one has been arrested in connection with the assault and the investigation continues.
- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks
-
P.E.I. potato growers seek answers to resolve major trade issue with United StatesThe group representing potato farmers on Prince Edward Island says its members want answers quickly from Ottawa on the decision to suspend all shipments of fresh potatoes from the Island to the United States.
-
All 3 defendants found guilty of murdering Ahmaud ArberyGreg McMichael, the man who pursued Ahmaud Arbery with his son, has been convicted of murder. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on new casesBritish Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax policeA woman who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Dartmouth has died as a result of her injuries.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Truro, N.S. homicide case: Truro policePolice in Truro, N.S. say they have made an arrest in connection to the Troy Whidden homicide investigation.
-
Man attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police say a man was hospitalized after he was attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street Tuesday evening.
-
Rosthern Hospital temporarily suspends some servicesThe Saskatchewan Health Authority is temporarily suspending some lab services at Rosthern Hospital due to renovations.
-
Wind warnings issued for southwest Alberta, gusts carry potential for toppling tall vehicles, trailersEnvironment Canada has issued wind warnings in the southwest corner of the province and the mountain parks as gusts could reach upward of 110 km/h overnight and throughout Thursday and Friday.
-
Ottawa’s top doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids tonightTonight, Ottawa's medical officer of health and CTV News Ottawa will attempt to answer many of the questions and concerns about the vaccine during a special broadcast.