Man dead after daylight stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square
CP24.com Managing Digital Producer
Chris Fox
A man is dead after a daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto, police confirm.
It happened near Victoria and Dundas streets just before 2 p.m.
The victim was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police say that they have received varying descriptions of a possible suspect so far and are currently on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. More information to come.
