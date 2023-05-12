iHeartRadio

Man dead after daylight stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square


A man is dead after a daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto, police confirm.

It happened near Victoria and Dundas streets just before 2 p.m.

The victim was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say that they have received varying descriptions of a possible suspect so far and are currently on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

