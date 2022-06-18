One person injured, suspect at large after shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
According to a release, police were called to a home on West Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
OPP say they found a female with a gunshot wound once they arrived. She was taken to a local hospital.
Police believe the suspect fled the area in an unknown vehicle and that the incident was targeted.
"I can tell people there is going to be an increased police presence," said Sgt. Ed Sanchuk with Norfolk County OPP. "You will see aviation services, our canine unit, along with our emergency response team members and tactics and rescue unit members."
In an update on Sunday, police said the suspect has been described as a heavier set Black male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants when he got into an SUV parked on Nelson Street South.
The vehicle has been described as red or burgundy and was last seen driving on Queen Street South.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.
-
Organizers explain why Manitoba Marathon went ahead despite heat warningsOrganizers of the Manitoba Marathon are explaining why the event initially went ahead despite heat warnings Sunday and was only cancelled mid-race causing confusion for runners.
-
'Chaos' and 'travel hell': YVR bracing for influx of travellers as vaccine mandate endsVancouver International Airport is making preparations for an influx of travellers as industry experts warn more delays, not fewer, will be the result of the suspended vaccine mandate requirement for air travel.
-
Crashed Car Awareness Campaign: MADD Fredericton shares visual consequence of driving impairedThe Fredericton chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has partnered with its local police department to bring attention to impaired driving through a very eye-catching campaign.
-
Four Sudbury miners honoured nearly four decades after a tragic workplace incidentIt’s been 38 years, but the memories of Wayne St. Michel, Sulo Korpela, Richard Chenier and Daniel Lavallee live on.
-
Residential school closures didn't end cycle of assimilation, says 'Millennium Scoop' survivor as lawsuit approvedThe certification of a class-action lawsuit on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-indigenous care gave Cheyenne Stonechild a long-awaited sense of validation.
-
'Occurrence' at Red River Ex leaves one in hospital in critical condition: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police are investigating after one person was hospitalized due to an incident at the Red River Exhibition.
-
Police identify victim of fatal Etobicoke shootingToronto police have identified a man who died following a double shooting in Etobicoke last week.
-
Get out the repellant: Experts expect more mosquitoes if water levels keep risingThe team that helps control the Lower Mainald's mosquito population is keeping a close eye on the Fraser River.
-
'A big squeal': Woman recounts coyote attack seriously injuring YorkieA Markham woman is sharing her story about a frightening coyote attack which left her her 9-year-old Yorkie seriously injured.