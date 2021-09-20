One person is dead, an entire building displaced in Collingwood Ont. apartment fire

One person is dead, and 52 residents are displaced after a devastating fire in Collingwood.

The fire broke out on Tenth Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Monday.

"In that moment, it's like, what do you grab? What do you need? So, I just grabbed my purse, my phone and my son and out the door," says resident Claudia Montenegro.

Fire Chief Ross Parr tells CTV News all 37 units of the four-storey building were evacuated.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who died in the blaze.

Three other individuals were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The fire department shuttled residents to the Central Park Arena for sheltering while crews put out the flames.

"Most have been moved into local hotels with the exception of those who have families in the area. Basically, trying to figure out what their next steps are," says Nathan Robinson, Town of Collingwood.

Parr says every complex in the building was impacted by smoke, water and/or fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP are investigating.

At this point, it's unknown what caused the fire that appears to have ignited in one of the second-storey units.

Officials say building engineers will be assessing the structural integrity of the complex.

The damage is estimated to be in the millions.

There is no word on if the building is habitable or when people will be allowed back inside.