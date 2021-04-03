One person is dead, another injured after shooting in Etobicoke

One person has died and another has been seriously injured after a shooting in Etobicoke early Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

The incident happened in the area of Tallon Road and Trehorne Drive, near Royal York Road, around 5:40 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found two men believed to be in their mid-20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Officers and paramedics both initiated first aid,” Toronto Police Insp. Ishmail Musah told reporters at the scene.

One of the victims sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Paramedics said that the other victim was found without vital signs and that CPR was performed.

“The second victim, unfortunately his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced deceased on scene,” Musah said. “The homicide unit has been notified.”

Police said they believe the shooting actually took place near Dixon and Scarlett Roads just five minutes away and that the victims, who may have been in a car at the time, drove away from the scene.

Police said that the suspects were in a vehicle that was involved in a crash in the area. Investigators say the suspects left on foot.

Two firearms were found in the suspects’ car, police said.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but say that officers are searching the area along with their canine unit.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously..

SHOOTING:

Tallon Rd + Trehorne Dr

- @TorontoMedics with victims

- 1 of them is VSA

- Officers will assist with emergency run

- 2nd victim injuries not life threatening

- Suspects may have fled in a car

- Became involved in a crash

- Have both fled on foot

^dh