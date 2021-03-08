Stratford police responded to a fatal crash on the outskirts of the city on Monday morning.

According to a social media post, the crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Perth Road 113 (Embro Road) and Line 29.

Police said a minivan and transport truck were involved in the collision. Originally officials said that one person was taken to hospital, however officials later confirmed that the crash was fatal.

In a news release, they noted that the driver of the minivan was the deceased. They have not released his name or age, but said they have notified his family.

Police said the van was heading east on Line 29 and the transport truck was travelling south on Road 113.

"We're not aware of anything outstanding right now," said Const. Darren Fischer with Stratford police. "It would've been still dark at the time of the collision, shortly before 6 a.m. There was no fog, no snow, no debris on the roadway that we're aware of."

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated. They said road closure signs had been temporarily installed, but several drivers have been charged for going through the signs.

"Every time a car comes by, it interrupts the officers that are here investigation," Fischer said. "If they pass through the scene, it could have a big impact as to where the evidence lies and sits on the roadway."

Anyone driving on a closed road could face a $120 fine under the Highway Traffic Act.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

Perth East fire officials also responded to the scene, but were cleared within an hour.