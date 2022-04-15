One person killed in a crash on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 417 east of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 near the Casselman exit just after 4 p.m. Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police say one of the two vehicles involved in the crash left the roadway and struck a tree.

An adult passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the four other occupants of the same vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The lone occupant of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.