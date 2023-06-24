One person killed in ATV crash in Haliburton County

One person has died following an ATV crash in Haliburton County on Saturday.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Madill Road near Glamor Lake Road, west of Tory Hill.

According to the OPP, the rider of the ATV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say Madill Road will remain closed for several hours as the OPP continue their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.