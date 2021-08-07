One person killed in collision involving semi-truck northeast of Edmonton
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between a pickup truck and a semi-truck northeast of Edmonton Saturday afternoon.
The collision happened on Highway 28 near Fort Kent, Alta. Police are redirecting traffic away from the collision at Range Road 451 to Township Road 615 and back onto Highway 28 on Range Road 452.
“The highway will be closed for several hours due to the police investigation,” RCMP said in a media statement. “Police will advise when the highway is open again.”
One person has died and no other injuries have been reported, Mounties said.
RCMP added that the semi-truck might be carrying crude oil and leaking diesel fuel.
No cause for the accident has been identified.
The hamlet of Fort Kent is on Highway 28, approximately 32 kilometres southwest of Cold Lake.
