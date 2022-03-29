One person killed in collision near Blind River

A collision involving a pickup truck on Highway 17 has left one person dead, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in Algoma Mills, in the Township of the North Shore, the OPP said in a news release.

One lane of Highway 17 is now open, after the roadway was closed for a few hours as emergency personnel responded to the crash.

"The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available," police said.

Original story:

A collision has closed Highway 17 near Blind River, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday afternoon.

"Highway closed following collision," police said in a tweet. "Emergency services on scene."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.