One person killed in collision on Hwy.11; roadway remains closed

One person was killed in the serious motor collision that closed Highway 11 in Benoit Township, south of Butler Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday evening.

Police were called at 2:51 p.m. to respond to the crash.

"It has been confirmed that one person has died as a result of the collision," police said. "Highway 11 is closed in both directions while police continue to investigate."

A detour is available, police said. Northbound traffic can take Highway 66 to Highway 672 to Highway 101 to Matheson. Southbound traffic can take Highway 101 in Matheson to Highway 672 to Highway 66.

Further information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Original story:

Highway 11 in Benoit Township, north of Bourkes Road, is closed Friday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said they are on the scene of a "serious motor vehicle collision" in the area.

"The highway is currently closed in both directions," police said in a tweet.

This story will be updated when more information comes available.