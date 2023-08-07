One person killed in collision on Hwy. 637 in Killarney, highway reopens
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
One person was killed Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 637 at Highway 69 in Killarney, south of Carlyle Lake.
Ontario Provincial Police were called at 4:36 p.m., the Nipissing West OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 637, near Killarney.
"Further details will be released as they become available," police said in a news release Tuesday.
#NipissingWestOPP are currently at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on #Hwy637. The highway will be closed in both directions. Motorists can obtain road updates by visiting the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website at: https://t.co/I0dVgtVK8W. ^rl pic.twitter.com/Axb3kdH2pk— OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) August 7, 2023
