One person killed in collision on Hwy. 637 in Killarney, highway reopens

One person was killed Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 637 at Highway 69 in Killarney, south of Carlyle Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at 4:36 p.m., the Nipissing West OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 637, near Killarney.

"Further details will be released as they become available," police said in a news release Tuesday.

#NipissingWestOPP are currently at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on #Hwy637. The highway will be closed in both directions. Motorists can obtain road updates by visiting the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website at: https://t.co/I0dVgtVK8W. ^rl pic.twitter.com/Axb3kdH2pk