iHeartRadio

One person killed in collision on Hwy 93

image.jpg

One person has died following a fatal collision in the Tiny Township area.

According to OPP, a car and pickup truck collided on Highway 93 at Ebenezer Sideroad around 10 p.m.

One person was killed in the collision, although their identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

12