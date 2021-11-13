One person killed in collision on Hwy 93
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
One person has died following a fatal collision in the Tiny Township area.
According to OPP, a car and pickup truck collided on Highway 93 at Ebenezer Sideroad around 10 p.m.
One person was killed in the collision, although their identity has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
