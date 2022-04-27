One person killed in crash east of Ottawa

One person is dead following a motor vehicle crash east of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Wednesday on Highway 138, between Gravel Hill Road and Seguin Road in North Stormont.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

Highway 138 is closed between Gravel Hill Road and Seguin Road.

