One person killed in crash east of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
One person is dead following a motor vehicle crash east of Ottawa.
Emergency crews responded to the collision on Wednesday on Highway 138, between Gravel Hill Road and Seguin Road in North Stormont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
Highway 138 is closed between Gravel Hill Road and Seguin Road.
#SDGOPP is investigating a fatal collision on #Hwy138. One person has been confirmed deceased and a second person was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing at this time and the highway remains closed between Gravel Hill Rd and Seguin Rd. ^ec pic.twitter.com/V86AgBrSvr— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 27, 2022
-
Oxford County Council places Woodstock mayor on paid leave of absenceOxford County Council is following suit of City of Woodstock Council in placing Mayor and County Councillor Trevor Birtch on a paid leave of absence.
-
-
More than two dozen groups sign threat assessment protocol in SudburyA total of 26 organizations signed the fourth edition of the Community Threat Assessment Protocol in Sudbury on Tuesday.
-
-
Police, city officials to outline plans for biker convoy event in Ottawa this weekendInterim Chief Steve Bell, Mayor Jim Watson and city officials will hold a media conference at 9:45 a.m. to "provide an update on plans to prepare for this weekend's event."
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
-
Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourismManitoulin Brewing company and partners have come together to help businesses promote tourism and help visitors navigate their next adventure.
-
YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community spaceA local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.