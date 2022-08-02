One person killed in crash near Latchford, Ont., Monday

One person was killed Monday afternoon on Highway 11 near Latchford, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Temiskaming OPP were called around 4:45 p.m., along with fire crews and EMS staff to the collision just south of Latchford.

"It has been confirmed that one person has died," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"The identity of the deceased will be released pending a post-mortem examination."

After being closed for several hours as emergency crews dealt with the scene, Highway 11 has reopened.

The fatal crash is the second of two collisions Monday that claimed a life after a Winnipeg man died in a crash near Smooth Rock Falls.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact police at 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.