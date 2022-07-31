One person killed in crash on County Road 2 in eastern Ontario

One person is dead following a single vehicle crash south of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on County Road 2, between Blair Road and Riddell Road, Sunday morning. The crash occurred between Cardinal and Johnstown along the St. Lawrence River.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash is, "believed to have occurred early this morning."

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#GrenvilleOPP at scene for a single vehicle fatal collision - County Rd 2 between Blair Rd & Riddell Rd will be closed for several hours. Believed to have occurred early this AM.#OPP Traffic Collision Investigators are on route.

1 driver pronounced deceased at scene.#ottnews ^dh pic.twitter.com/DhtB4RDXHZ