One person killed in crash on Hwy. 17 near Wawa

One person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision just after 11 a.m. near Wawa, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Highway 17 remains closed as police deal with the incident.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, approximately 40 kilometres north of Wawa.

"One person has been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision," police said in a news release.

"The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Highway 17 between Wawa and White River will remain closed for several hours while police conduct their investigation.

This story will be updated when new information comes available.

Original story:

Highway 17 between Bachawana Bay and Wawa is closed, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday.

"Highway closed due to poor weather and driving conditions," police said in a tweet.

"Closure extended due to deteriorating weather and driving conditions."

