One person killed in crash on Hwy. 401 near Mallorytown on Saturday

Ontario Provincial Police say one person died in a serious collision on Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ont. on Saturday.

The collision involving a tractor-trailer and a four-door passenger vehicle occurred just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday near the ONroute location.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 were closed between County Road 5 and County Road 2 for several hours due to the crash.

Police released no other information about the crash on Sunday.

Witnesses who might have dash cam footage of the collision are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

It was one of two fatal crashes on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario this weekend.

Two passenger vehicles and a trailer vehicle were involved in a collision on Hwy. 401 west of Napanee around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police reported several people were hurt and one had died.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle