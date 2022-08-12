One person killed in crash on ramp from Highway 401 to 416
One person is dead after a head-on crash on a ramp from the Highway 401 to Highway 416 south of Ottawa.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday. Police say a vehicle was heading southbound on the northbound ramp 721A, which goes from the eastbound Highway 401 to Highway 416 heading to Ottawa.
The vehicle crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead.
The ramp was closed for more than 10 hours while police investigated, but reopened at approximately 3:30 p.m.
#GrenvilleOPP is investigating after a fatal collision on #HWY416 NB on ramp from #HWY401 EB. This happened at 4:45am this morning. One person pronounced deceased. Ramp currently closed. Detour at #HWY401 ramp 721B. Investigation ongoing ^ac pic.twitter.com/WqOyEbizyy— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 12, 2022
-
Ottawa Public Health 'encouraged' with uptake of COVID-19 vaccine for children and babiesOttawa Public Health says it is encouraged with the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Ottawa, with more than 3,000 children receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Thirty-two new OC Transpo drivers start Monday as transit service deals with hundreds of cancelled tripsOC Transpo says 4.5 per cent of all bus trips were cancelled across the city of Ottawa this week as the transit service continued to deal with a shortage of operators.
-
Police seek public assistance identifying man in attempted child luringCalgary police seek public assistance identifying an unknown man who they believe tried to lure a young girl who was out with her mother and sister Thursday night.
-
Small wildfire burning near Banff's east gatesA small wildfire was burning Friday night around 8:30 p.m., according to the national park's Twitter feed.
-
Indigenous group walks to honour loved ones lost to overdosesMore than a dozen people walked from Morley to Calgary Friday, in support of those working towards sobriety and to pay tribute to loved ones who have lost their lives to addiction.
-
Divisional clash of Lions, Stampeders features quarterback intrigueWhich quarterback will grab the spotlight is a prominent subplot of Saturday's divisional clash between the B.C. Lions and host Calgary Stampeders.
-
Sault airport traffic slowly recovers from pandemicWhile improving, air traffic in the Sault is currently at three-quarters of pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers.
-
High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after leaving halfway house, VPD saysVancouver police are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender released from prison Friday morning has gone missing from his halfway house in the city.
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle along Toronto waterfrontA pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle along the city’s waterfront on Friday night.