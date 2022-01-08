One person killed in downtown Toronto shooting
Staff
CP24.com
A shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening left one person dead, police said.
Officers were called just before 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired near a restaurant in the Bloor Street East and Church Street area.
Police said officers arrived and found a male victim without vital signs and suffering from very serious gunshot injuries.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police said they also located shell casings at the scene.
No suspect information was immediately available.
-
Assault investigation sparks increased police presence in Kitchener neighbourhoodPolice are investigating an assault in Kitchener that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Snow squall expected to deliver 15-25cm of snow in most parts of Simcoe Muskoka, Grey BruceEnvironment Canada has issued a snow squall warning in many parts of southern Ontario, including Simcoe County, Muskoka and Grey Bruce.
-
Search continues for missing Nova Scotia manHalifax District RCMP and volunteer search and rescue personnel continue to comb an area of Lower Sackville, N.S. for any sign of Daniel Marsh.
-
Canada resists pressure to drop vaccine mandate for cross-border truckersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers despite increasing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and drive up the price of goods imported from the United States.
-
A mild Sunday in Ottawa, but back to colder temps tomorrowThe temperature in Ottawa is expected to climb above the freezing mark Sunday, though not for very long.
-
Man charged after pedestrian is killed in Scarborough hit-and-runA 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough that left a pedestrian dead.
-
London fire crews battle Sunday morning basement blazeThere were no injuries reported following a basement fire in London Sunday morning.
-
Staying active and safe on toboggan hillsOne favorite winter pastime is tobogganing and families around the capital are out in force on local hills. But with icy conditions increasing a chance of injury, experts say there are ways to make sledding safer.
-
Police identify 20-year-old man killed in Toronto shootingPolice have named a 20-year-old man shot to death on Bloor Street in Toronto on Saturday night.