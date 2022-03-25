One person killed in fiery crash in Powassan

North Bay Ontario Provincial Police say one person died late Thursday evening on Highway 11 in Powassan.

Police were called around 11:53 p.m., along with emergency medical personnel and firefighters, to the scene in the northbound lanes of the highway, just north of Hills Siding Road.

"Police investigation revealed a northbound sedan left the roadway and rolled onto its roof in the ditch on the east side of the highway where it became fully engulfed in flames," police said in a news release Friday.

"The coroner attended and the unidentified driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be released pending a post-mortem examination that is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Ontario at the Centre of Forensic Sciences at a later date."

Highway 11 was closed for about eight hours while police investigated the scene and it was fully reopened at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact the North Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122.