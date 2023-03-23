One person killed in Highway 11 crash near Matheson

One person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 north of Matheson on Wednesday night, police say.

Officers with the Iroquois Falls detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene around 9:10 p.m. March 22, OPP said in a news release.

OPP Const. Michelle Simard told CTV News in an email the crash involved a commercial and passenger vehicle.

The road between Highway 101 and Burton Road was closed for around 12 hours, reopening around 9 a.m. Thursday.

No word on the cause of the crash or identity of the victim.

The investigation is continuing.

Highway 11 was also closed between Longlac and Hearst on Wednesday night due to weather conditions.

Highway 631 between Hornepayne and Highway 11 was closed overnight also due to weather and a crash closed Highway 17 between Wawa and White River for about six hours from about 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.