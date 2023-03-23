One person killed in Highway 11 crash near Matheson
One person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 north of Matheson on Wednesday night, police say.
Officers with the Iroquois Falls detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene around 9:10 p.m. March 22, OPP said in a news release.
OPP Const. Michelle Simard told CTV News in an email the crash involved a commercial and passenger vehicle.
The road between Highway 101 and Burton Road was closed for around 12 hours, reopening around 9 a.m. Thursday.
No word on the cause of the crash or identity of the victim.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The investigation is continuing.
Highway 11 was also closed between Longlac and Hearst on Wednesday night due to weather conditions.
Highway 631 between Hornepayne and Highway 11 was closed overnight also due to weather and a crash closed Highway 17 between Wawa and White River for about six hours from about 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
-
Small earthquake near Victoria lightly felt by residentsA minor earthquake that rumbled off the coast of Victoria early Thursday morning was lightly felt by some residents.
-
Briercrest man wins $100K on Daily Grand DrawA man from Briercrest, Sask. is $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to his ticket for the March 6 Daily Grand Draw.
-
Hitmen strike late in Lethbridge, defeating Hurricanes 3-2The Hitmen didn't lead for very much of the game Wednesday night, but they led at the right part of it – the end – en route to a 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes Wednesday night in Lethbridge.
-
London philanthropists put $1 million into cancer fighting fecal transplantationA London couple, already known for giving to the community, has donated to a study into how poop could help fight cancer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador paints rosy financial picture with budgetNewfoundland and Labrador is hoping to eliminate its deficit in the next two fiscal years.
-
South Perth resident loses $32,500 to Publisher’s Clearing House scam: policeStratford police said a resident from the Township of South Perth reported losing over $30,000 to a Publisher’s Clearing House scam.
-
Car drives into downtown Windsor park, driver arrestedWindsor police say a driver is facing an impaired charge after driving into a downtown park, flattening a park bench.
-
'You risk everything just to be safe': Saskatoon teen fled Afghanistan selected for $100K awardA Saskatoon teen has won $100,000 as one of the 2023 Loran Scholars.
-
Ottawa French Catholic school board piloting four-day week at two schoolsThe Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est has announced plans for a four-day school week pilot-projectthis fall, becoming the first school board in Ontario to offer families a shortened school week schedule.