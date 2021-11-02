One person killed in Highway 144 crash near the Watershed, road reopened

Highway 144 has been reopened following a fatal crash, the Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet just after 3 p.m.

One person was killed in the single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 about 25 kilometres south of the Watershed, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Paudash Township, north of Sudbury, OPP said.

The highway was closed in both directions between Highway 560 and Cartier for several hours.

No word on if there are any other injuries as a result of the crash.

Technical collision investigators have been called in to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Less than a month ago, two people were killed in a crash about 90 kilometres south on the same highway.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as information becomes available.