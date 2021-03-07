A northern Saskatchewan highway is closed following a serious crash that killed one person, according to RCMP.

On Sunday Prince Albert RCMP responded to a crash between an empty fuel truck and a small car on Highway 3 between Weldon and Birch Hills, police said in a news release.

Both lanes of the highway are expected to be closed for several hours and detours are in place, police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Paramedics and firefighters attended the scene, as well as an RCMP collision reconstructionist, police said.

The driver of a small car was killed, according to RCMP.