One person killed in homeless encampment fire in Toronto

Toronto Fire and Toronto police are on the scene of a fatal encampment fire near Lawrence Avenue East and the Don Valley Parkway on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Chopper 24)

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment near the Don Valley Parkway in North York Thursday afternoon, Toronto Fire says.

Crews responded to the Charles Sauriol Conservation Area, near Lawrence Avenue East and the DVP, just after 3 p.m.

Toronto Fire said one person was pronounced dead.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.

More to come.

