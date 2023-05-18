iHeartRadio

One person killed in Hwy. 11 collision


One person was killed in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Marten River Wednesday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police responded just after 10 p.m. along with emergency and fire crews.

“A 52-year-old person was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

The investigation closed the highway for four hours but has since been reopened. 

