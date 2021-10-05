One person killed in Hwy. 11 crash near Englehart

One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision on Highway 11, in the Township of Evanturel, south of Englehart.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 6:30 a.m., and emergency crews arrived on the scene to confirm one person was killed.

Highway 11 is now closed in both directions as police and the chief coroner's office investigate the scene.

A detour is available. Northbound traffic: from Highway 11, take Highway 65 to Highway 66 to Highway 11. For southbound traffic: from Highway 11, take Highway 66 south of Kenogami to Highway 65 to Highway 11

"The highway will remain closed for several hours," police said in a news release. "The investigation is still ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available."

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.