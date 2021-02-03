Waterloo regional police say one person is dead after a collision in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the crash shortly after 4 p.m.

It appears there were two vehicles involved in the crash and they both suffered significant damage.

They sent out an update shortly after 7 p.m. saying one person had died.

UPDATE:

One person has been pronounced deceased as a result of this collision.



Roads will be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/gtYA11xwpU

They said the intersection will be closed for "an extended period of time."

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Currently in the area of Victoria Street South and Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener for a serious collision.



The intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.



More details will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/rFuE5iXRFW