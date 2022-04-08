One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 11 in Temiskaming Shores

One person is dead following a four-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Highway 11 in Temiskaming Shores.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. "to a serious motor vehicle collision involving four vehicles on Highway 11 at Highway 65."

"Investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 11 when it collided with a passenger vehicle within the intersection of Highway 11 and 65," police said in a news release.

"The impact then caused a collision with two other vehicles."

One person in hospital

In addition to the fatality, another person remains in hospital. The identity of the deceased will be released pending a post-mortem examination.

Highway 11 has reopened after being closed in both directions for more than eight hours. The investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.