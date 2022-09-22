One person killed in northwestern Ont. plane crash

One person was killed this week in a plane crash near Kenora, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to crash on Lake of the Woods around 7:55 p.m. Sept. 21 and the plane wreckage was located on Shore Island on Lake of the Woods.

"A post-mortem examination will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service," the OPP said in a news release.

"The Transportation Safety Board has been notified."

The Kenora OPP asks anyone with information about this crash to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.