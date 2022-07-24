One person killed in Ottawa Valley crash
A 45-year-old woman from Laurentian Valley Township has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.
Renfrew County OPP are investigating the crash on Hwy. 17, between Turcotte Road and Main Street in Cobden, just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say both occupants were ejected from the vehicle in the crash.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at hospital.
The name of the victim was not released.
The OPP continues to investigate.
#RenfrewOPP is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred on #Hwy17 between Turcotte Road and Main Street. Both occupants ejected from the vehicle and transported to hospital. One of then was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. ^ec pic.twitter.com/dJt1Wow9aQ— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) July 24, 2022
-
Annual Lac Ste. Anne pilgrims supported by Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation ahead of Papal visitAs Lac Ste. Anne prepares for the Papal visit on Tuesday, annual Indigenous pilgrims have had to find a new place to camp.
-
AFN chief criticizes lack of women set to speak at anticipated papal apology MondayRoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told media Sunday that she had only been informed that day that she wouldn’t be speaking officially at Maskwacis, despite planning to help welcome the Pope, which she said leaves the event with no women in leadership roles involved.
-
Thousands without power after Ontario thunderstormsThousands of people are without power as strong thunderstorms sweep through much of southern Ontario.
-
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identifiedA Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
-
Edmonton's Blue Plate Diner to close down 'for good'A popular central Edmonton diner and brunch spot is closing its doors after 18 years of operation.
-
-
Back to Batoche Days wraps up its 50th anniversary with record attendanceBack to Batoche wrapped up its 50th anniversary with a record attendance over the weekend.
-
B.C. Indigenous leaders cautiously await Pope's apologyPope Francis officially arrived in Canada on Sunday for a long-awaited trip aimed at advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, but some B.C. community leaders don't believe the visit goes far enough to start the healing process.
-
'All the beautiful weirdos': Moose Jaw gamers expo focuses on openness and inclusivityIt all started with four guys, sitting in a basement in Moose Jaw, all looking to share their love of one singular thing — gaming.