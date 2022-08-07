One person killed in Ottawa Valley crash involving three motorcycles

One person is dead following a collision involving three motorcycles in the Ottawa Valley.

Emergency crews responded to a collision on Doran Road in Laurentian Valley Township at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Laurentian Valley Township is located 12 kilometres from Pembroke, Ont.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified in an update on Monday as John Ian Oleinikow, 51, of Laurentian Valley Township.

Renfrew County Paramedics transported two other people to hospital.

OPP say a 65-year-old driver from Kanata suffered serious injuries and a 49-tear-old driver from Petawawa suffered minor injuries.

There were no passengers on any of the motorcycles, police said.

An OPP Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigator are assisting with the investigation into the cause of the collision.